Parliament condemns killing of police officers
Constable Ncedo Katoyi was shot dead in Khayelitsha on monday night.
CAPE TOWN - In less than a week two police officers have been murdered in the country.
Constable Ncedo Katoyi was shot dead in Khayelitsha on Monday night.
He was responding to a complaint when he and his partner were attacked.
In Mount Frere, in the Eastern Cape, a 36-year-old officer was shot dead on Saturday.
The parliamentary police portfolio committee chairperson Francois Beukman says he's stunned.
“The continued killing of police officers remains a serious concern for the committee and must be dealt with urgently. The killing of police officers is a direct affront to the authority of the state and the Constitution.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
