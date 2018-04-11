Parliament condemns killing of police officers

Constable Ncedo Katoyi was shot dead in Khayelitsha on monday night.

CAPE TOWN - In less than a week two police officers have been murdered in the country.

He was responding to a complaint when he and his partner were attacked.

In Mount Frere, in the Eastern Cape, a 36-year-old officer was shot dead on Saturday.

The parliamentary police portfolio committee chairperson Francois Beukman says he's stunned.

“The continued killing of police officers remains a serious concern for the committee and must be dealt with urgently. The killing of police officers is a direct affront to the authority of the state and the Constitution.”

