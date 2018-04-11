PA leader: I was offered NMB mayoral candidacy to vote against Trollip

A rescheduled special meeting to debate these motions was adjourned before the official business of the gathering commenced on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN – The Patriotic Alliance leader in the Nelson Mandela Bay council says he was offered the position of mayoral candidate if he sided with the opposition to oust current Mayor Athol Trollip.

Marlon Daniels is backing the Democratic Alliance (DA) against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), African National Congress and United Democratic Movement in their bid to get rid of Trollip, Council Chief Whip Werner Senekal, and the entire mayoral committee.

The gathering to debate the opposition’s list of motions against several councillors was not underway for long before it became clear that the meeting was headed in the same direction as the last one.

WATCH: Opposition parties react to failed NMB no-confidence debate

Interjections and jeering from the opposition benches drowned out speeches from members of the Patriotic Alliance and DA honouring the lives of late struggle heroes Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Solomon Mahlangu and Chris Hani.

Speaker Jonathan Lawack also accused the opposition of raising frivolous points of orders.

The PA’s Marlon Daniels says they will stick to supporting the DA.

“They’re now shifting the focus from knowing that they’re going to lose this battle, rather to be labelled as being disruptive.”

The opposition requires 62 out of the 120-member total to have these motions entertained for the debate in council again.