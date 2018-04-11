Mourners arrive for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial

The 40,000-capacity Orlando Stadium is expected to be filled to the brim with people from different parts of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The gates have officially opened at the Orlando Stadium with dozens of mourners dressed in African National Congress (ANC) regalia trickling in to honour the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The 40,000-capacity stadium is expected to be filled to the brim with people from different parts of the country.

Deputy President David Mabuza will deliver the keynote address.

The Soweto Gospel Choir is also expected to perform.

[WATCH] #WinnieMandelaMemorial the Soweto Gospel Choir putting the final touches to a rendition they have to the struggle icon. MR pic.twitter.com/PjsvpbycOj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2018

Madikizela-Mandela’s spokesperson Victor Dlamini will attend the service. He says that the struggle icon would be proud of what is happening in her honour.

“The thing that’s moved me most since last Monday is how much South Africans love Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and how much those who had not quite appreciated who she was are now beginning to do so. While this is a sad moment, I am inspired by how her death has galvanised ordinary South Africans to rediscover who this woman was.”

#WinnieMandelaMemorial RIP Winnie t-shirts on sale for R100 outside Orlando Stadium. Flowers priced from R80-100 from stalls outside the stadium. Credit: Louise McAuliffe/EWN. pic.twitter.com/EdraVieb2V — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2018

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, as well as Madikizela-Mandela’s grandchildren and great grandchildren, will pay tribute to the struggle icon during the service.

Government has advised motorists that no cars will be allowed into the stadium area, adding that public transport is the only means to access the stadium.

Meanwhile, in the Free State, the Economic Freedom Fighters will hold its own memorial service.

