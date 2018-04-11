Popular Topics
Mitchells Plain father in court after son stabbed to death

Sedick Abrahams allegedly stabbed his 28-year-old son Clinton to death in self-defence during an argument.

Mitchells Plain father Sedick Abrahams addressing media after a court appearance for the murder of his 21-year-old drug addict son. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain father accused of murdering his drug addict son says drugs destroyed their family home.

Sedick Abrahams appeared briefly in the local Magistrates Court earlier on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old man was arrested shortly after his son was stabbed to death during an argument at the family’s Tafelsig home in January.

Abrahams became emotional while he anxiously waited for court orderlies to call him into Courtroom 4, where he appeared for murdering his son.

The public gallery was packed with supporters, including his wife, his daughter and son.

After his case was postponed to May, Abrahams spoke to Eyewitness News: “It’s a big problem in the whole of Mitchells Plain area, not just in Tafelsig. My advice to parents is to get help.”

Abrahams allegedly stabbed his 28-year-old son Clinton to death in self-defence during an argument.

The deceased had apparently threatened his father with a knife.

The accused then tried to wrestle the knife from his son allegedly stabbing him in the process.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

