Mitchells Plain father in court after son stabbed to death
Sedick Abrahams allegedly stabbed his 28-year-old son Clinton to death in self-defence during an argument.
CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain father accused of murdering his drug addict son says drugs destroyed their family home.
Sedick Abrahams appeared briefly in the local Magistrates Court earlier on Wednesday.
The 62-year-old man was arrested shortly after his son was stabbed to death during an argument at the family’s Tafelsig home in January.
Abrahams became emotional while he anxiously waited for court orderlies to call him into Courtroom 4, where he appeared for murdering his son.
The public gallery was packed with supporters, including his wife, his daughter and son.
After his case was postponed to May, Abrahams spoke to Eyewitness News: “It’s a big problem in the whole of Mitchells Plain area, not just in Tafelsig. My advice to parents is to get help.”
Abrahams allegedly stabbed his 28-year-old son Clinton to death in self-defence during an argument.
The deceased had apparently threatened his father with a knife.
The accused then tried to wrestle the knife from his son allegedly stabbing him in the process.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
Ramaphosa hails Madikizela-Mandela at Bizana memorial service
-
'SA would be boring without white people'
-
Cele: No body found near Winnie Madikizela-Mandela home
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.