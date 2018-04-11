Mitchells Plain father accused of son’s murder due in court
Sedick Abrahams is accused of stabbing his son to death at their Tafelsig home earlier this year.
CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain man implicated in his son’s murder is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
A local community group is supporting Abrahams.
The father allegedly stabbed his 28-year-old son Clinton to death in self-defence during an argument.
The deceased, who was addicted to drugs, had apparently threatened his father with a knife.
The accused then tried to wrestle the knife from his son, allegedly stabbing him in the process.
The family has admitted that Clinton was abusive and had a difficult relationship with his relatives due to his drug habit.
