Mitchell’s Plain CPF urges community to help curb gang violence

At least four people have gunned down in Lentegeur in Mitchell’s Plain this past weekend alone.

CAPE TOWN – The Mitchell’s Plain Community Policing Forum has urged residents to come forward with information to assist police in curbing gang violence.

Another man was hospitalised after he was wounded in a shooting.

The CPF's Abie Isaacs says gang shootings have been ongoing for weeks now.

“We can simply say over the last 14 days we’ve seen an increase. In terms of the numbers we’d not be able to divulge the numbers but it’s an alarming concern. We’re asking communities to assist the authorities with information so that the suspects can be apprehended.”