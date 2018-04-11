Manuel urges SA to ‘never forget’ sacrifices made by Madikizela-Mandela
Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel has hailed the late struggle icon as courageous and warm.
JOHANNESBURG - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughters and other family members have arrived at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
With the programme for the official memorial service underway, former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel has hailed the struggle icon as courageous and warm.
LISTEN: Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
Manuel has joined thousands of South Africans to remember the woman who many regarded as the “mother of the nation”.
She passed away last week at a Johannesburg hospital. She was 81.
[WATCH] #WinnieMandelaMemorial EWN Journalist @MasegoRahlaga reporting from Orlando Stadium where hundreds have gathered. MR pic.twitter.com/8kvC2j2K0B— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2018
A stage has been set up, with a large picture of Madikizela-Mandela wearing traditional Xhosa clothin in ANC colours.
Manuel has urged South Africans to never forget how much Madikizela-Mandela sacrificed for the country.
“Whether it was her first engagement, her marriage to Madiba, defiance of her first banning order to go to his court case or right through until the very end, that’s the hallmark of Mam’ Winnie. She was an inspiration to others.”
Manuel says the 81-year-old was a selfless leader.
#EFFWinnieMandelaMemorial The venue is full. People now being seated outside. CE pic.twitter.com/6zU96L08S4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2018
Last week, Manuel criticised former Free State Premier Ace Magashule for failing to restore Madikizela-Mandela's house in Brandfort where she was banished to by the apartheid regime between 1977 and 1986.
Magashule, who is now ANC secretary-general, responded by saying that Manuel is ill-disciplined.
WATCH LIVE: Madikizela-Mandela memorial service underway
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
Ramaphosa hails Madikizela-Mandela at Bizana memorial service
-
'SA would be boring without white people'
-
Cele: No body found near Winnie Madikizela-Mandela home
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.