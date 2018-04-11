Manhunt continues for suspects who murdered CT constable

The 39-year-old Constable Ncedo Katoyi and his partner were attacked while responding to a complaint in Khayelitsha on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - The manhunt continues for six gunmen who ambushed and murdered Constable Ncedo Katoyi.

The 39-year-old police officer and his partner were attacked while responding to a complaint in Khayelitsha on Monday night.

His colleague survived.

Katoyi and his partner were attacked after attending to a complaint in Site C.

It's understood a gang of six gunmen opened fire on them when they reached their patrol van.

It's been reported they fled with a service pistol.

The murder is being investigated by the Hawks, but there have been no arrests so far.

The Western Cape community safety department is offering a reward of a R100,000 for information that could help investigators.