Manhunt continues for suspects who murdered CT constable

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
Go

Manhunt continues for suspects who murdered CT constable

The 39-year-old Constable Ncedo Katoyi and his partner were attacked while responding to a complaint in Khayelitsha on Monday night.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The manhunt continues for six gunmen who ambushed and murdered Constable Ncedo Katoyi.

The 39-year-old police officer and his partner were attacked while responding to a complaint in Khayelitsha on Monday night.

His colleague survived.

Katoyi and his partner were attacked after attending to a complaint in Site C.

It's understood a gang of six gunmen opened fire on them when they reached their patrol van.

It's been reported they fled with a service pistol.

The murder is being investigated by the Hawks, but there have been no arrests so far.

The Western Cape community safety department is offering a reward of a R100,000 for information that could help investigators.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA