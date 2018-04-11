Popular Topics
'Mam’ Winnie will only rest in peace if we restore the dignity of our people'

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the keynote address at the Mphuthumi Mafumbatha Stadium, where the ANC hosted its official memorial.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gathers among mourners at memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Bizana on 10 April 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa gathers among mourners at memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Bizana on 10 April 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
4 hours ago

DURBAN - The late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passionately advanced economic freedom until her last breath.

This was just one in a chorus of tributes paid to the struggle stalwart by African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa.

He addressed a memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela in her hometown of Bizana in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

WATCH: #WinnieMandela remembered in her home town

Ramaphosa says the alleviation of poverty, inequality and unemployment are some of her dying wishes.

“Mam’ Winnie will only rest in peace if we restore the dignity of our people by ensuring that they have an equal claim to the land of their forbearers.”

ANC national executive committee member Ronald Lamola also paid tribute to the struggle icon.

“She believed we fought for social economic freedom, like the land issue the ANC is dealing with today.”

The state’s official memorial will be held in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

