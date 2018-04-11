Popular Topics
Luvo Manyonga breaks Games record to win gold in long jump

South African athlete Luvo Manyonga has broken the Commonwealth Games record in the men’s long jump event in a massive jump of 8.41m

Gold medallist South Africa’s Luvo Manyonga celebrates after the final of the men’s long jump athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on 5 August, 2017. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African athlete Luvo Manyonga has broken the Commonwealth Games record in the men’s long jump event in a massive jump of 8.41m.

Manyonga outjumped Australian Henry Frayne who took silver with a jump of 8.33m.

Another South African Ruswahl Samaai claimed the final podium spot and the bronze medal with a great jump of 8.22m.

Team South Africa’s gold medal tally now hits the double figures with 10 gold medals, together with six silver medals and nine bronze medals.

