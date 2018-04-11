Luvo Manyonga breaks Games record to win gold in long jump

JOHANNESBURG - South African athlete Luvo Manyonga has broken the Commonwealth Games record in the men’s long jump event in a massive jump of 8.41m.

Manyonga outjumped Australian Henry Frayne who took silver with a jump of 8.33m.

Another South African Ruswahl Samaai claimed the final podium spot and the bronze medal with a great jump of 8.22m.



Team South Africa’s gold medal tally now hits the double figures with 10 gold medals, together with six silver medals and nine bronze medals.