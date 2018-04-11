Luvo Manyonga breaks Games record to win gold in long jump

Saldanha Bay teacher shot dead at school
Local
South African athlete Luvo Manyonga has broken the Commonwealth Games record in the men’s long jump event in a massive jump of 8.41m
JOHANNESBURG - South African athlete Luvo Manyonga has broken the Commonwealth Games record in the men’s long jump event in a massive jump of 8.41m.
Manyonga outjumped Australian Henry Frayne who took silver with a jump of 8.33m.
Another South African Ruswahl Samaai claimed the final podium spot and the bronze medal with a great jump of 8.22m.
Team South Africa’s gold medal tally now hits the double figures with 10 gold medals, together with six silver medals and nine bronze medals.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.