[LISTEN] Pregnancy and discrimination in the workplace

JOHANNESBURG - Anticipating the birth of a baby is an exciting time for soon-to-be parents, but it can be stressful for couples as they negotiate companies' leave policies and a possible reduction in income.

Some companies continue to pay full or partial salaries during maternity leave, but that's entirely at their discretion, so check your company's policy.

Radio 702’s Early Breakfast presenter Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Advocate Tertius, a legal director at Strata-G Labour Solution, about discrimination against pregnant employees.

“There’s nothing in our law that requires an employee to disclose their pregnancy to an employer or prospective employer,” Tertius said.

“Being pregnant does not impact on your ability or competency to do the job for which you are being considered or employed.”

