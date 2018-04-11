[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'

Radio 702 | Former apartheid era state security officer Paul Erasmus says he was tasked with damaging and neutralising Winnie Mandela's name by the apartheid government and the British government.

JOHANNESBURG – Paul Erasmus, former South African security police officer, has revealed how he was part of a plan to discredit Winnie Madikizela-Mandela before Nelson Mandela’s release from prison.

Erasmus was tasked with neutralising the name Winnie Mandela by the apartheid government and the British government.

“The plan was to discredit her [Winnie]. That was my job because I had set up a network going all the way up from Johannesburg to Britain.”

Erasmus says his book proving all of these claims, was not published because the British government does not want it published.

“I’ve got everything needed to prove it. This went out on Vanity Fairin the United States and it did Winnie and the ANC one hell of a lot of damage.”_

Listen to the audio above for more.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)