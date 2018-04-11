Lindiwe Hani saddened by criticism of Madikizela-Mandela

The daughter of the late SACP leader and struggle icon Chris Hani has paid tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela while reflecting on the time her family lived briefly with the late stalwart.

JOHANNESBURG - The daughter of the late South African Communist Party (SACP) leader and struggle icon Chris Hani has paid tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela while reflecting on the time her family lived briefly with the late stalwart.

“uMama Winnie picked up the mantle of being the best woman that she could be in this male-dominated political world and in my opinion, she succeeded. It just makes me so incredibly sad to hear reflections of people just berating her and criticising her behaviour.”

Lindiwe Hani joined hundreds gathered in Boksburg on Tuesday, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her father’s assassination.

“You know I don’t remember specifics but as I said, we lived with Mam’ Winnie for a little bit. I just remember… we would sit close together.”

Hani was shot and killed by Polish national Janusz Walus, with the help of Clive Derby-Lewis, outside his home on the eve of the country’s democracy.

Hani says that after writing her book titled Being Chris Hani's Daughter and going through her own personal journey, she has chosen not to continue dwelling on what really happened to her father.

Lindiwe Hani: As I stand near my father's grave I know that I will never forget the brutality of apartheid #ChrisHani #CoEHeritage pic.twitter.com/GjaY5FbfQN — CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) April 10, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)