[LISTEN] Jonathan Lawack: I’m playing by the rules

CAPE TOWN – Nelson Mandela Bay council Speaker Jonathan Lawack has responded to claims by the opposition following the collapse of a no-confidence motion against Mayor Athol Trollip.

Lawack permanently adjourned the meeting after bouts of heckling dominated council proceedings on Tuesday.

“What I’ve done, I’m playing according to the rules. We have rules of order and legislative prescripts. What I’ve done in the past is to try and be as balanced as I can within the law and rules of council.”

