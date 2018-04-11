[LISTEN] Jonathan Lawack: I’m playing by the rules
Radio 702 | Radio 702 host Karima Brown interviews Jonathan Lawack, Nelson Mandela Bay’s council Speaker, DA leader in the Eastern Cape Nqaba Bhanga and political analyst Ongama Mtimka.
CAPE TOWN – Nelson Mandela Bay council Speaker Jonathan Lawack has responded to claims by the opposition following the collapse of a no-confidence motion against Mayor Athol Trollip.
Lawack permanently adjourned the meeting after bouts of heckling dominated council proceedings on Tuesday.
“What I’ve done, I’m playing according to the rules. We have rules of order and legislative prescripts. What I’ve done in the past is to try and be as balanced as I can within the law and rules of council.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
