Intelligence Inspector-General asks court to interdict SSA boss

Setlhomamaru Dintwe has approached the High Court to interdict State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser from interfering in his duties.

State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser in Parliament ahead of Scopa meeting on 7 December 2017. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The Inspector-General for Intelligence has accused State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser of obstructing his office and undermining investigations against him.

Setlhomamaru Dintwe has approached the High Court to interdict Fraser from interfering in his duties.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) lodged a complaint against the SSA director-general when allegations emerged in journalist Jacques Pauw’s book, The President’s Keepers.

Dintwe says that Fraser has tried to revoke his security clearance, despite there being no lawful basis for him to do so.

Dintwe says that the State Security Agency boss is using state resources to undermine his office and prevent an investigation into his conduct.

The Inspector-General says Fraser has unlawfully denied him access to intelligence as well as intelligence premises which has hampered his ability to perform his duties.

Dintwe is asking the High Court to interdict Fraser from continuing with his unlawful conduct and to put in place measures to ensure his personal safety.

It’s not yet known when the application will be heard.

