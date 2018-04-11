Gungubele: Africa will suffer if SA economy doesn't do well

ABIDJAN - Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele says South Africa is a powerhouse on the continent and all Africans stand to suffer if it doesn't do well economically.

He spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of an African Development Bank board meeting at its headquarters in Abidjan.

Gungubele says that South African companies and state-owned enterprises have a lot to offer.

“South Africa has a number of huge infrastructure developments. We’ve been able to land those in the areas of energy and transport.”

He says the new administration is getting rid of corrupt individuals at state-owned enterprises.

“They removed highly skilled people from the system and had others who were skilled for the purpose of corruption.”

Meanwhile, the minister also lauded Standard Bank for branching out to Francophone West Africa.

