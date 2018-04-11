Gauteng set for chilly weather conditions, fire warning for WC

Fog and drizzle are in the forecast too for the Free State, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents that temperatures will drop significantly throughout Wednesday and into Thursday.

Cloudy and rainy conditions are also expected in the province.

Forecaster Dipuo Tawana says: “Today will be mostly cloudy with light rain over the province. On Thursday there won’t be much either. On Friday we don’t expect much rain, but it will be cloudy with fog.”

Good morning. Your morning satellite image (11 April 2018). Scattered showers and thundershowers in the east today where it will be cloudy, windy and cool to cold in places. Take care on the roads. pic.twitter.com/A7AYxHXLnm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 11, 2018

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 11.4.2018 pic.twitter.com/AbyRRIf9DT — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 11, 2018

Fog and drizzle are in the forecast too for the Free State, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The weather service expects cloudy conditions with isolated showers.

The weather service has also warned of high fire danger conditions expected over the northern parts of the West Coast district in the Western Cape and south-western interior of the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)