Gauteng set for chilly weather conditions, fire warning for WC

Fog and drizzle are in the forecast too for the Free State, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents that temperatures will drop significantly throughout Wednesday and into Thursday.

Cloudy and rainy conditions are also expected in the province.

Forecaster Dipuo Tawana says: “Today will be mostly cloudy with light rain over the province. On Thursday there won’t be much either. On Friday we don’t expect much rain, but it will be cloudy with fog.”

Fog and drizzle are in the forecast too for the Free State, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The weather service expects cloudy conditions with isolated showers.

The weather service has also warned of high fire danger conditions expected over the northern parts of the West Coast district in the Western Cape and south-western interior of the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

