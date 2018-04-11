Gauteng set for chilly weather conditions, fire warning for WC
Fog and drizzle are in the forecast too for the Free State, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents that temperatures will drop significantly throughout Wednesday and into Thursday.
Cloudy and rainy conditions are also expected in the province.
Forecaster Dipuo Tawana says: “Today will be mostly cloudy with light rain over the province. On Thursday there won’t be much either. On Friday we don’t expect much rain, but it will be cloudy with fog.”
Good morning. Your morning satellite image (11 April 2018). Scattered showers and thundershowers in the east today where it will be cloudy, windy and cool to cold in places. Take care on the roads. pic.twitter.com/A7AYxHXLnm— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 11, 2018
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 11.4.2018 pic.twitter.com/AbyRRIf9DT— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 11, 2018
Fog and drizzle are in the forecast too for the Free State, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The weather service expects cloudy conditions with isolated showers.
The weather service has also warned of high fire danger conditions expected over the northern parts of the West Coast district in the Western Cape and south-western interior of the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
UDM cries foul after no-confidence motion against Athol Trollip collapses
-
PA leader: I was offered NMB mayoral candidacy to vote against Trollip
-
ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya dies at 75
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
Parly set on forcing Guptas to appear before state capture inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.