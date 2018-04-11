Fraud, corruption case opened against NPA boss Abrahams & 6 others

It’s alleged Shaun Abrahams’ bodyguards have been using a vehicle bought from the NPA’s secret witness protection programme budget.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum has opened a case of fraud and corruption against prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams and six other National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials.

It’s alleged Abrahams’ bodyguards have been using a vehicle bought from the NPA’s secret witness protection programme budget.

AfriForum’s Monique Taute says the case opened on Wednesday follows from an anonymous tip-off which implicates several NPA officials.

“There is an allegation that there was an Audi A4 bought as a witness protection car but was only used by Abrahams for his personal benefit.”

Taute says it’s further alleged that some of the implicated parties fraudulently claimed R97,000 from the witness protection programmes covert funds, while on a weekend away in Cape Town.

The NPA declined to comment, saying the matter is now the subject of a police investigation.

