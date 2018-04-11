Fraud, corruption case opened against NPA boss Abrahams & 6 others
It’s alleged Shaun Abrahams’ bodyguards have been using a vehicle bought from the NPA’s secret witness protection programme budget.
JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum has opened a case of fraud and corruption against prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams and six other National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials.
It’s alleged Abrahams’ bodyguards have been using a vehicle bought from the NPA’s secret witness protection programme budget.
(1/4) #ShaunAbrahams: @afriforum received an anonymous letter that elaborates on allegations of serious criminal conduct in the NPA. The letter is a plea for @afriforum to ensure that the rot within the NPA is not allowed to continue. @eNCA @News24 @ewnupdates @JacaNews pic.twitter.com/KIG7ecRqk5— Monique Taute (@monique_taute) April 11, 2018
AfriForum’s Monique Taute says the case opened on Wednesday follows from an anonymous tip-off which implicates several NPA officials.
“There is an allegation that there was an Audi A4 bought as a witness protection car but was only used by Abrahams for his personal benefit.”
Taute says it’s further alleged that some of the implicated parties fraudulently claimed R97,000 from the witness protection programmes covert funds, while on a weekend away in Cape Town.
The NPA declined to comment, saying the matter is now the subject of a police investigation.
(2/4) #ShaunAbrahams: One allegation refers to a covertly-funded fraudulent travel claim from NPA members. Claims, submitted for authorisation to travel to Zeerust, misrepresent the fact that they actually travelled to Cape Town & spent R97 000 of these covert funds. @afriforum pic.twitter.com/WwrTUucvEv— Monique Taute (@monique_taute) April 11, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
