Family: Mama Winnie raised a nation of kings & queens
The memorial service for the late struggle stalwart is currently underway at the Orlando Stadium.
JOHANNESBURG - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's family have called on people to respect the woman affectionately known as “the mother of the nation”, saying the stalwart was her own woman who contributed massively to the struggle for freedom.
The memorial service for the late struggle stalwart is currently underway at the Orlando Stadium.
Many things have been said and written about Madikizela-Mandela, some of which has painted her in a bad light.
Madikizela-Mandela's oldest grandchild Bambatha Mandela says her grandmother deserves to be recognised as an individual who contributed to the struggle.
“Behind every great man is an even greater woman. uMama was the embodiment of that quote. Many people today speak of the struggle and will mention my granddad without even giving word or praise to uMama’s contribution. People who think like that are wrong.”
The family has described Madikizela-Mandela as a queen who raised a nation of kings and queens.
Meanwhile, Madikizela-Mandela’s personal assistant also gave a moving tribute, saying Madikizela-Mandela loved the ANC at the end.
#WinnieMandelaMemorial #WinnieMandela's PA says the mother of the nation loved the ANC “at the end”. She says she was proud of the ANC at her later years. CM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2018
HER WISH WAS FOR UNITY IN ANC
The ANC says Madikizela-Mandela wanted to see the organisation united with an end to petty squabbles between its leaders.
The icon died last week at the age of 81.
She previously described the organisation as being in a crisis, but recently expressed confidence in the new leadership.
ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte says Madikizela-Mandela wanted the best for the party.
“Her wish was for the unity of the ANC. For the petty squabbles to disappear. For those who saw themselves as needing to be more powerful than others to understand one thing, and one thing only, that without the ANC, we are nothing.”
She also criticised people who have recently come out to publicly set the record straight about the struggle stalwart's legacy.
“And yesterday I heard that a certain Erasmus has confessed. That they planned all this, that [they] paid journalists to write stories about her. Sit down and shut up.”
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 10 April 2018
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
Ramaphosa hails Madikizela-Mandela at Bizana memorial service
-
'SA would be boring without white people'
-
Cele: No body found near Winnie Madikizela-Mandela home
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.