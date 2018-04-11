‘Expropriation of land without compensation won’t solve land issues’
Professor Ruth Hall says if Parliament decides to amend the Constitution to make provision for the expropriation of land without compensation, the process needs to be transparent.
CAPE TOWN - An academic says the expropriation of land without compensation will not solve the land issues in South Africa.
Professor Ruth Hall says this is only one option - and that there are bigger questions - such as; who it’s for, who wants land and how to have a more equitable approach to land reform.
Hall held a seminar at the University of the Western Cape on Tuesday where she discussed this contentious issue.
Over the past few weeks, there have been land invasions across Western Cape, from Hermanus to Dunoon.
Hall says it’s taken government two decades to take the issue seriously, and they’ve performed poorly.
“The government has bought farms and allocated them in a process that is not transparent. It’s not clear why one person gets a large farm while many people’s urgent and more modest demand for land is being ignored.”
The land reform expert says expropriation without compensation may be one strategy, but it does not necessarily signal a pro-poor shift in policy.
She says for that to happen; social groups will need to mobilise and clearly articulate policy alternatives.
WATCH: Land Expropriation without compensation: Why, how and what else?
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
