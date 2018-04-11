Eskom says upcoming Nersa hearings not about tariff hike

The power utility says that it is trying to claw back over R60 billion to recover a shortfall in revenue.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says that the upcoming National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) hearings are not about applying for a tariff increase but rather it's regulatory clearing account.

The public hearings will start in the Western Cape next week and end in Gauteng in May.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says this could be added to the current tariff increase but is more likely to be spread out over three to five years.

“So, over the last four years, Eskom has not been able to claw back the money which is R67 billion. So, all we’re trying to do now is to claw back the money and the regulator will decide how much of that money Eskom qualifies for, and how it’s going to be spread across over a period of time.”