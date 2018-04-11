EFF to hold memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort
The EFF says it chose to remember the woman affectionately known as "Mama Winnie" to thank the community members who welcomed her during her stay.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is holding its own official memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort in the Free State.
Madikizela-Mandela was banished to Brandfort by apartheid police after spending 491 days in solitary confinement.
On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the efforts to unite the African National Congress (ANC) must continue in order for it to remain an instrument to transform society.
He addressed thousands of residents, diplomats and dignitaries in Bizana in the Eastern Cape, the birthplace of the anti-apartheid activist.
The Madikizela family thanked the ANC for bringing the commemoration to the Eastern Cape since the struggle icon will now be laid to rest in Johannesburg.
A champion of the people, a fearless cadre, a true patriot and the mother of the nation.
These are all the words that were used to describe Madikizela-Mandela during the ANC’s memorial in Bizana.
Ramaphosa lauded the icon for sacrificing her life for the freedom enjoyed by all today.
“And we’ll unite the African National Congress, her glorious movement.”
Ramaphosa says Madikizela-Mandela died a happy woman knowing that the ANC has taken the resolution to expropriate land without compensation at its December elective conference.
Additional reporting by Ziyanda Ngcobo.
