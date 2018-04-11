Dirco confirms arrest of man who filmed Ajay Gupta in Dubai

It's alleged that Justin Van Pletzen’s arrest is linked to a video he circulated earlier this month about Ajay Gupta whom he met in Dubai.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it has received confirmation from the South African Consulate-General in Dubai that South African citizen Justin Van Pletzen is detained in Dubai.

According to Dirco, it's alleged that Van Pletzen’s arrest is linked to a video he circulated earlier this month about Ajay Gupta whom he met in Dubai. However, this is yet to be confirmed by the local authorities.

Consular staff from the mission in Dubai visit Van Pletzen on Wednesday and Dirco says it will maintain contact with him and his family to render consular services.

"At this stage the department is unable to provide further details on the nature of the charges against the affected South African in Dubai and on the date of his court appearance."

WATCH: Ajay Gupta in Dubai