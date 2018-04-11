De Lille due to speak at EFF's memorial for Mama Winnie
Listed as a ‘special colleague’, Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is the only politician on the programme not aligned to the EFF.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s attendance at an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) memorial for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in the Free State is raising eyebrows.
She’s listed as a speaker at the event in Brandfort, where the struggle icon was banished to during apartheid.
De Lille has been embroiled in a battle with the Democratic Alliance (DA), which wants to remove her from her position.
Her office says she has been invited to the memorial by Madikizela-Mandela’s family, as one of the stalwart’s friends.
De Lille’s future in the DA is hanging in the balance, facing two disciplinary panels over alleged maladministration claims in the City of Cape Town.
#EFFWinnieMandelaMemorial Julius Malema has arrived. CE pic.twitter.com/zVc85oZKaG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2018
Now she has Twitter abuzz with it emerging on Wednesday that she’s due to speak at the EFF’s memorial event for Madikizela-Mandela.
Listed as a “special colleague”, De Lille is the only politician on the programme not aligned to the EFF.
#EFFWinnieMandelaMemorialService Program for the day in #Brandfort. Follow live on YouTubehttps://t.co/AIS8oAUWVl pic.twitter.com/nDSjZXT9u2— #RIPWinnieMandela (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 11, 2018
Other speakers at the interfaith service include a friend and a neighbour of the late icon.
According to the programme posted online, De Lille is due to speak just before EFF leader Julius Malema.
Pics as the #EFFWinnieMandelaMemorialService venue fills up to commemorate #WinnieMadikizelaMandela pic.twitter.com/p10Y4Y3fCB— #RIPWinnieMandela (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 11, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
