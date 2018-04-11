De Lille due to speak at EFF's memorial for Mama Winnie

Listed as a 'special colleague', Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is the only politician on the programme not aligned to the EFF.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille’s attendance at an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) memorial for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in the Free State is raising eyebrows.

She’s listed as a speaker at the event in Brandfort, where the struggle icon was banished to during apartheid.

De Lille has been embroiled in a battle with the Democratic Alliance (DA), which wants to remove her from her position.

Her office says she has been invited to the memorial by Madikizela-Mandela’s family, as one of the stalwart’s friends.

De Lille’s future in the DA is hanging in the balance, facing two disciplinary panels over alleged maladministration claims in the City of Cape Town.

Now she has Twitter abuzz with it emerging on Wednesday that she’s due to speak at the EFF’s memorial event for Madikizela-Mandela.

Listed as a “special colleague”, De Lille is the only politician on the programme not aligned to the EFF.

Other speakers at the interfaith service include a friend and a neighbour of the late icon.

According to the programme posted online, De Lille is due to speak just before EFF leader Julius Malema.

