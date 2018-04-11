DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia robbed at gunpoint

Ghaleb Cachalia says he was on his way to a meeting with his accountant when he was accosted.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Ghaleb Cachalia has been robbed at gunpoint in Houghton, Johannesburg.

He says although the ordeal was frightening, the two men only took his watch.

“I looked to my right and two guys were standing right next to my car, my window was open and they stuck two 9mm pistols in my face and the guys just said to me ‘give me your watch.’ So, I gave him my watch.”

He says a case has been opened.