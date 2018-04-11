DA: De Lille will receive fair disciplinary hearing

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that it is unfortunate that Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has personalised its new recall clause adopted by its federal congress over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that it is unfortunate that Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has personalised its new recall clause adopted by its federal congress over the weekend.

The clause will in future allow the party to remove an office bearer who refuses to resign.

Since the clause may not be used retroactively, the party insists that De Lille will receive a fair disciplinary hearing.

The DA says it views the allegations against her raised in a legal report as serious.

The party's Refiloe Nt'sekhe says that the De Lille matter and that of the mayor of the Hantam local municipality has raised the need for a mechanism to be able to remove members from office in whom it has lost confidence.

“It’s good to have it. Political parties, such as the ANC, have it and they’ve recalled various people. We have never needed to have it. As we grow and gain more municipalities we’ve realised it’s a shortfall to not have it.”

The DA’s national leadership wants to discipline the Cape Town mayor for, among other charges, bringing the organisation into disrepute.

But De Lille’s been fighting back.

“There are certain individuals who are hell-bent on getting rid of me in the party. I do have good friends and colleagues in the DA that I’ve worked with for a long time. We’ve built Cape Town together as a team. I am ready to work with anyone who wants to put the focus on service delivery and not personal issues.”

De Lille says she respects the party’s decision to introduce the clause.

“I respect the democratic right of the party to amend the constitution according to the wishes of the delegates who attended. What I have been saying is that it’s no secret that there are certain individuals who would like to get rid of me. With this new clause, it could certainly be applied in that manner in a later stage.”

Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)