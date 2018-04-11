DA calls for suspension of spy boss Arthur Fraser

The call follows the inspector general of Intelligence accusing Fraser of interfering with his ability to carry out his duties.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser should be suspended immediately pending an investigation into the serious allegations against him.

The call follows the Inspector General of Intelligence accusing Fraser of interfering with his ability to carry out his duties as the civilian watchdog over the country’s intelligence services.

Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe has approached the High Court.

#IGI Dintwe says a “particularly disconcerting element” of Fraser’s unlawful conduct, is that he himself is the subject of an investigation. BB pic.twitter.com/b9frZaQ8dK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2018

He says that the State Security Agency boss is using state resources to undermine his office and prevent an investigation into his conduct.

In May 2017, the DA asked the Inspector General of Intelligence to probe Arthur Fraser’s involvement in the Principal Agent Network (PAN) that he set up and ran between 2007 and 2009, while still deputy DG at the State Security Agency.

Former president Jacob Zuma appointed Fraser as SSA DG in 2016.

The DA’s John Steenhuisen says the party will be writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking for Fraser’s immediate suspension.

“Mr Fraser is not a fit and proper person to be the director-general of the State Security Agency.”

Steenhuisen says they’ve had a number of meetings with Dintwe.

“It’s been shocking to see the obstructions and obstacles that have been placed in his way of getting to the bottom of this matter.”

#IGI Dintwe says Fraser sent him a threatening letter in November last year, when he was in possession of evidence of Fraser’s illegal conduct. Dintwe adds that the IGI is not accountable to the DG. BB pic.twitter.com/bW2bP2BMKz — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2018

