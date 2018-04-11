CT man to serve 8 years in jail for drug dealing, possession of illegal firearm
CAPE TOWN - A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for drug dealing and for being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.
Raymond Arend Scheepers was arrested for being in possession of drugs, including dagga and Mandrax worth R280,000.
He was sentenced yesterday at the Khayelitsha Regional Court.
Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase says Scheepers was arrested at the storage place in Paarl along with another suspect who was cleared on all charges and later released.
The operation was done by the Hawks and Crime Intelligence on 27 March 2014.
“He was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for dealing in drugs of which four years of the 12 was suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit similar offences in that said period. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for the possession of a firearm and ammunition. Both sentences are set to run concurrently.”
