Court officials raid offices of newspaper critical of George Weah

PRETORIA - Court officials in Liberia have raided the offices of a newspaper critical of President George Weah and arrested the employees.

They say it’s in connection with a $1 million lawsuit against the publication for allegedly printing misleading information.

FrontPage Africa, which is the target of the Liberian authorities, says the raid on its premises is designed to discredit it and intimidate its employees.

Weah has just returned from what his officials are calling successful trips to Ivory Coast and Ghana.

They insist the legal action against Frontpage Africa is privately driven and is not a government campaign.

The newspaper has criticised Weah’s budgetary plans, saying Liberia does not generate the taxes necessary to finance the country’s immediate needs, let alone any additional programmes.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)