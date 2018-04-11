Could De Lille be in hot water for attending EFF's Madikizela-Mandela memorial?

CAPE TOWN - Under fire Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille could find herself in even more trouble with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

This time it will be for attending the Economic Freedom Fighters' Winnie Madikizela Mandela memorial in Brandfort in the Free State without informing party bosses.

De Lille surprised the party and observers when her name appeared on the memorial service programme as one of the speakers.

The mayor is already facing a party disciplinary for bringing the organisation into disrepute.

While De Lille hasn't broken any party rules for attending the EFF-organised memorial, the party still expects to be informed about such a decision out of courtesy.

DA federal council chairperson James Selfe says its members do sometimes get invited to speak at events organised by other parties but still have a duty to inform the party.

“We were unaware of Patricia de Lille going and she’s obviously also making a speech. I would be interested to know on her return what explanation she has for this.”

De Lille is not the only DA member to attend the EFF event and she is being joined by the DA's Free State chairperson Patricia Kopane.

The mayor's office says she has been invited to the memorial by Madikizela-Mandela's family, as one of the stalwart's friends.