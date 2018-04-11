Collen Maine: It's Mahumapelo who introduced me to Guptas

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Youth League president Collen Maine has accused North-West Premier Supra Mahumapelo of being the one who took him to the controversial Gupta family.

During a memorial for late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in the North West, Maine shockingly told the crowd that unlike him and others, the freedom fighter never gave up her integrity in exchange for benefits from the family.

Maine has in the past publicly defended the Guptas who have been rumoured to be responsible for footing the bill for his luxury mansion at a Pretoria golf estate.

A visibly repentant Maine has, for the first time, spoken out about his relationship with the Gupta family.

He was in the past accused of accepting an R140,000 monthly bond for his double-storey triple garage mansion from the Guptas.

Maine says former president Jacob Zuma didn’t introduce him to the family but Mahumapelo did.

He says he wants to be individually judged for his participation with the family.