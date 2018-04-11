Collen Maine: It's Mahumapelo who introduced me to Guptas
Collen Maine told the crowd that unlike him and others, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela never gave up her integrity in exchange for benefits from the family.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Youth League president Collen Maine has accused North-West Premier Supra Mahumapelo of being the one who took him to the controversial Gupta family.
During a memorial for late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in the North West, Maine shockingly told the crowd that unlike him and others, the freedom fighter never gave up her integrity in exchange for benefits from the family.
Maine has in the past publicly defended the Guptas who have been rumoured to be responsible for footing the bill for his luxury mansion at a Pretoria golf estate.
A visibly repentant Maine has, for the first time, spoken out about his relationship with the Gupta family.
He was in the past accused of accepting an R140,000 monthly bond for his double-storey triple garage mansion from the Guptas.
Maine says former president Jacob Zuma didn’t introduce him to the family but Mahumapelo did.
He says he wants to be individually judged for his participation with the family.
Popular in Politics
-
[LISTEN] Former apartheid cop: 'The plan was to discredit Winnie'
-
‘I am being treated like a criminal by people I trust’
-
Ramaphosa hails Madikizela-Mandela at Bizana memorial service
-
Ramaphosa withdraws presidency appeal in Zuma personal costs case
-
ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya dies at 75
-
'#WinnieMandela will not rest in peace until land returned to people'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.