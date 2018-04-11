Popular Topics
City of CT proposes R863m for informal settlements, backyarder services

The city says R713 million is earmarked for backyarder service provision & informal settlements upgrade. R150 million is expected to be spent on electricity services.

FILE: Around 100 Khayelistha residents, led by the Social Justice Coalition, have gathered at the Civic Centre to put pressure on Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille to address sanitation issues in informal settlements. Picture: Natalie Malgas/EWN.
FILE: Around 100 Khayelistha residents, led by the Social Justice Coalition, have gathered at the Civic Centre to put pressure on Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille to address sanitation issues in informal settlements. Picture: Natalie Malgas/EWN.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town proposes to spend more than R850 million over the next two years on informal settlements upgrades and backyarder services.

This is in the city's draft budget which is up for public participation.

The city says R713 million is earmarked for backyarder service provision and the informal settlements upgrade programme over the next three years.

At the same time, R150 million is expected to be spent on electricity services to backyard dwellers.

The city's Xanthea Limberg said: “The increase focused on backyarders in city rental properties, the upgrading of informal settlements and associated expansion of services, therefore reflects a redoubling of city’s efforts to enhance service delivery.”

The public participation process for the city’s draft budget for 2018/19 ends on 4 May.

