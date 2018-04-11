Cambridge Analytica acting CEO resigns

The company says Alexander Tayler will resume his former position as chief data officer in order to focus on the various technical investigations and inquiries that are underway.

JOHANNESBURG - Cambridge Analytica has announced Alexander Tayler has resigned as the firm's acting CEO.

The company is at the centre of an investigation into privacy breaches at Facebook.

Earlier this evening, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg told lawmakers that he was among the 87 million or so Facebook users whose data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.

His admission appears to show even the company's technologically adept founder was unable to protect his own information from parties seeking to exploit it.