AU Commission sends condolences to families of 257 killed in Algeria plane crash

The victims include 26 members of the Polisario Front fighting for the independence of Western Sahara that’s been occupied by Morocco since 1975.

PRETORIA - The Commission of The African Union has sent condolences to the families of 257 people were killed a military plane crash in Algeria.

The Russian-made fighter aircraft of the Algerian air force was bound for Tindouf on the Algeria border with Western Sahara.

It crashed shortly after take-off at Boufarik airbase near Algiers.

The AU Commission, of which both Algeria and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic are founder members, has sent condolences.

The crash at Boufarik would be the worst in Algeria since 2013 when an Air Algérie crash shortly after take-off from Tamanrasset, killing 102 people.