'Arthur Fraser misusing public power to shield himself from investigation'
Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe makes the damning allegations in an affidavit filed in a High Court application to stop the SSA boss from interfering in his work and intimidating him.
JOHANNESBURG - The Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) has accused State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser of misusing public power and state resources to shield himself from an investigation.
Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe makes the damning allegations in an affidavit filed in a High Court application to stop Fraser from interfering in his work and intimidating him.
The director-general is the subject of a fraud and corruption investigation, for allegedly setting up a rogue intelligence structure when he was the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency nearly 10 years ago.
At the end of March, Fraser sent a letter to Dintwe saying he’s revoked his security clearance for allegedly failing to comply with an order to have his security credentials re-vetted.
Dintwe says Fraser instructed that he undergo security screening soon after he became the subject of an investigation.
The inspector general says the only purpose of revoking his security clearance is to prevent him from investigating Fraser.
Dintwe added that the director general cannot render an oversight body subservient to him by granting or withholding security clearance.
INVESTIGATIONS
Dintwe accused Fraser of frustrating several of his investigations and undermining the functioning of his office.
Dintwe says among his investigations, is whether State Security Agency officials have been deployed to perform functions at meetings of political parties.
He says despite months of correspondence and pleas and even meetings with SSA director-general Fraser, he has simply been ignored.
Dintwe accuses Fraser of progressively and incrementally restricting and managing the inspector general's access to information within the agency to frustrate the oversight role.
