ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya dies at 75

Details around his death are not clear but the news has been confirmed by his family and senior ANC officials.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya has died at the age of 75.

Skweyiya died at a Pretoria hospital early on Wednesday morning. The cause of his death is not yet known.

Skweyiya spent most of his adult life in the governing party.

He served in various capacities during the party's exile years and post democracy.