ANC passes condolences to Zola Skweyiya's wife, family

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) once again dips its banner in mourning as it was informed of the passing of ANC Veteran Zola Skweyiya after a protracted illness.

Skweyiya passed on just a few days before his birthday on 14 April, when he would have turned 76 years of age.

In the statement, the ruling party passed its heartfelt condolences to his wife Thuthukile Skweyiya and the entire family for their loss.

“The movement mourns with them as we celebrate the life of this gentle giant of our struggle.”

Skweyiya, born in 1942 in Simonstown, worked for the ANC in various offices and capacities and was responsible for setting up the ANC office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Skweyiya played a critical role in the constitutional negotiations, not only in the CODESA process and committees but also in engaging with ANC structures, the legal fraternity and other alliance and civil society formations on the process.

He became a member of Parliament in 1994 and immediately assumed the position of Minister of Public Service and Administration.