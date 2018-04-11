'ANC failed to protect Mama Winnie's cell, yet protects symbols of oppression'

Julius Malema was delivering his tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort, the Free State town where she was banished to in the 70s. He's accused the govt of disrespecting her legacy.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has told mourners the seed's sown by the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are indestructible and will live on for generations to come.

Malema was delivering his tribute to the struggle icon in Brandfort, the Free State town where she was banished to in the 70s.

“We make no apology for bringing the EFF memorial service to this great community of Brandfort, to give voice to their own story with mama.”

Malema says the African National Congress has much to answer for.

“Like the murderous apartheid regime banished her with the hope of isolation, the post-apartheid government has also banished and isolated her people, the people of Brandfort.”

He's accused the government of disrespecting Madikizela-Mandela's legacy.

“It’s not an exaggeration that the isolation of the people of Brandfort is best represented by the fact that her prison cell, which is house number 802 across the street from us is dilapidated, yet the statue of Paul Kruger decorated Church Square in Pretoria, receiving protection from a democratic government.”

Malema has accused the ANC of dishonouring the late Madikizela-Mandela.

Malema says the ANC's priorities are wrong.

“They failed to protect the cell of Winnie Mandela called house 802 yet they protected the statue of Rhodes in UCT, yet they protect every symbol that reminds us of our difficult past.”

The official memorial service was held at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

#EFFWinnieMandelaMemorial #Malema says #WinnieMandela's own party comrades paid George Fivas in 1997 to investigate Winnie for the murder of Stompie, to prevent her from contesting for ANC deputy president. "If Winnie contested, we wouldn't have Zuma today," he says. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2018