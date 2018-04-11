Amber Rose reaches out to Khloe Kardashian after Thompson cheating claims
The model sent a message of support to the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star after boyfriend Tristan Thompson was allegedly seen locking lips with a mystery woman.
LONDON - Amber Rose has sent a message of support to Khloe Kardashian after pictures surfaced of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson seemingly kissing another woman.
The 34-year-old model reached out to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star - who is expecting her first child with the basketball player - after he was allegedly seen locking lips with a mystery woman in New York last weekend.
Posting on her Instagram Story, Rose shared: “I know we’ve had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis smh no one deserves to feel that pain, especially during such a sensitive time. God bless you and your baby (sic)”
Thompson was seen getting cosy with a pretty brunette at PH-D Lounge, a rooftop bar in Manhattan, over the weekend.
The video clip shows Thompson chatting to the woman before he seemingly leans in for a kiss.
The woman who captured the footage said: “I was there, and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night. They were holding each other, and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there, and they were part of a big group of friends. They were talking and being around each other all night.
“He was texting and talking on the phone and she was obviously looking over his shoulder. Everybody knew who he was. We talked about it and everybody watched them make out several times. I have obviously seen him before and people around me were like, ‘That’s Tristan Thompson’. I have seen him on TV. I love the Kardashians and I think it’s devastating. I really did believe he was a good guy. I feel so bad for Khloe now because she is pregnant, and I want her to know but at the same time, I don’t. I don’t think their fans will like what they see.”
