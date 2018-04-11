8 dead in collision near Ventersdorp
Seven people were declared dead on the scene, while five of them are reported to have burned beyond recognition.
JOHANNESBURG – Eight people died, five of them burnt beyond recognition, when a bakkie collided with a minibus between Derby and Ventersdorp on Tuesday night.
According to authorities at the scene, both vehicles caught fire following the collision.
Seven people were declared dead on the scene, while five of them are reported to have burned beyond recognition. Two were rushed to the nearest hospital where one passenger died on arrival. The second person is still in a stable condition.
The bakkie was traveling from the Ventersdorp direction to Derby with two people, while the minibus that was carrying seven people including the driver, was travelling in the opposite direction.
It is reported that the minibus was from Marikana and was heading to Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.
North West MEC for Community Safety and Transport Management, Mpho Motlhabane, sent condolences to the affected families.
The cause of the accidents is not yet known, however, a case of culpable homicide is being investigated by the police.
