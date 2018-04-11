6 teens behind bars after Thembalethu boy (16) stabbed to death

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
Go

6 teens behind bars after Thembalethu boy (16) stabbed to death

Avuye Tyhuthuza, who was allegedly part of a group of boys in Thembalethu who called themselves Havoc, had been stabbed by members of a rival group called Milano

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Six teenagers will remain in police custody in George in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old boy.

Police say Avuye Tyhuthuza, who was allegedly part of a group of boys in Thembalethu who called themselves Havoc, had been stabbed by members of a rival group called Milano.

Officers haven't been able to confirm whether these groups are gangs.

Tyhuthuza was stabbed several times by members of the rival group and later died in hospital.

The police's Dumile Gwavu says six suspects, between the ages of 17 and 19, appeared in court last week.

“One suspect was later released because he could not be linked to the case. The case was remanded to 13 April 2018 and the five suspects were remanded in custody.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA