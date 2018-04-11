6 teens behind bars after Thembalethu boy (16) stabbed to death
Avuye Tyhuthuza, who was allegedly part of a group of boys in Thembalethu who called themselves Havoc, had been stabbed by members of a rival group called Milano
CAPE TOWN - Six teenagers will remain in police custody in George in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old boy.
Police say Avuye Tyhuthuza, who was allegedly part of a group of boys in Thembalethu who called themselves Havoc, had been stabbed by members of a rival group called Milano.
Officers haven't been able to confirm whether these groups are gangs.
Tyhuthuza was stabbed several times by members of the rival group and later died in hospital.
The police's Dumile Gwavu says six suspects, between the ages of 17 and 19, appeared in court last week.
“One suspect was later released because he could not be linked to the case. The case was remanded to 13 April 2018 and the five suspects were remanded in custody.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
