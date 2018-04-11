2 of 16 JHB prison escapees shot dead in KZN

The Hawks say police stopped the car the suspects were travelling in but the suspects opened fire. Police returned fire and killed the two suspects.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have confirmed that two of the 16 suspects that escaped from a Johannesburg prison on Monday were found on R33 near Greytown in KwaZulu-Natal.

The two escapees, who are now deceased, were found in possession of a 9mm pistol and a toy gun.

Sixteen detainees managed to break through the iron bars on the windows of the prison cells and through the fence of the correctional facility.

The Hawks then received information that two of the men were spotted near the Natal Midlands.

The police's Simphiwe Mhlongo said: “On the R33 the vehicle was spotted and stopped by the police. And the suspect stopped the vehicle and opened fire on the police and then police returned fire in self-defence, fatally wounding the suspects.”

The identities of the suspects will only be revealed when their next of kin have been informed.