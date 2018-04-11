2 cops shot, wounded in Diepsloot raid
The officers were shot on Wednesday morning while following up on a tip-off about criminals involved in several violent crimes, including mall robberies.
JOHANNESBURG - Two police officers have been shot and wounded during a raid in Diepsloot.
Four suspects were arrested in their shacks.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “Police are investigating a case of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of stolen vehicles. When they came to a shack in Diepsloot, they were shot at. Two of the police officers were wounded.”
