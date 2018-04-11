17 EC police officers arrested for alleged fraud

They have been accused of defrauding the state of at least R100,000 by inflating invoices for accommodation in Aliwal North during the 2016 festive season.

JOHANNESBURG - Seventeen Eastern Cape police officers now face criminal charges after they were arrested for alleged corruption and fraud.

It's understood the officers, who are attached to the East London port of entry, handed themselves over in East London on Wednesday morning.

They have been accused of defrauding the state of at least R100,000 by inflating invoices for accommodation in Aliwal North during the 2016 festive season.

The police's Vish Naidoo said: “They were taken to the Magistrates Court in East London where all of them have been granted R1,000 bail each and their case has been remanded to 22 May this year.”