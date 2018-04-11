Popular Topics
11 protesters to appear in court over land invasion

More than 80 people were arrested after angry residents torched a satellite police station and a bus.

Residents of Zwelihle near Hermanus protest on Monday 26 March 2018. Picture: Twitter/@HermanusOnline
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Eleven Zwelihle protesters will appear in court on Wednesday following their arrest last month.

Hundreds of people took to the streets after they were prevented from occupying land in Hermanus.

More than 80 people were arrested after angry residents torched a satellite police station and a bus.

Overberg police cluster commander Donovan Heilbron says calm has been restored in Hermanus, after the release of the two protesters on Tuesday.

Community members in Zwelihle had demanded the release of all suspects still in police custody.

“Two people are released, eleven is appearing again tomorrow. The remaining 29 will appear in court on Thursday.”

Ward councillor Lindile Ntsabo has told Eyewitness News community members have promised to hold peaceful marches.

Timeline

