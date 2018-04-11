11 protesters to appear in court over land invasion

More than 80 people were arrested after angry residents torched a satellite police station and a bus.

CAPE TOWN – Eleven Zwelihle protesters will appear in court on Wednesday following their arrest last month.

Hundreds of people took to the streets after they were prevented from occupying land in Hermanus.

Overberg police cluster commander Donovan Heilbron says calm has been restored in Hermanus, after the release of the two protesters on Tuesday.

Community members in Zwelihle had demanded the release of all suspects still in police custody.

“Two people are released, eleven is appearing again tomorrow. The remaining 29 will appear in court on Thursday.”

Ward councillor Lindile Ntsabo has told Eyewitness News community members have promised to hold peaceful marches.