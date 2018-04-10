'Younger generation can learn from #WinnieMandela's fearlessness'
Former ANC Youth League leader Ronald Lamola says the young people should remember Madikizela-Mandela for her fearlessness.
BIZANA - President Cyril Ramaphosa made his way to the stadium in Bizana, where the African National Congress (ANC)'s official memorial for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela took place.
Ramaphosa visited the struggle icon’s home village in Mbongweni on Tuesday morning, alongside other officials, to pay tribute.
The programme opened with prayer, followed by messages from alliance partners, including the South African Communist Party (SACP) which will also commemorate the 25th anniversary of the assassination of its leader Chris Hani.
#WinnieMandelaMemorial The SAPS brass band providing entertainment to the thousands gathered here. Some are now even seated outside the marquee that has been set up here at the Mphuthumi Mafumbatha stadium. ZN pic.twitter.com/TuVvqf1RPD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2018
Former ANC Youth League leader Ronald Lamola, who was one of the leaders hauled before the party’s disciplinary committee in 2012 alongside Julius Malema, says the young people should remember Madikizela-Mandela for her fearlessness.
“The younger generation can learn from her fearlessness. She was a woman of unmatched courage. And even during the most difficult times she stood by her beliefs.”
At the same time, Police Minister Bheki Cele says Madikizela-Mandela would have wanted to see a complete end to the divisions within the ANC.
“She died with a heavy heart over the divisions in the ruling party. She had been trying hard to pull us together and make that the ANC keeps the tradition of great leaders, like herself, Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo and Thabo Mbeki.”
#WinnieMandelaMemorial Police minister Bheki Cele is here in Mbizana in the Eastern Cape and has signed the memorial places at the front of the stage. ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the thousands gathered here at 11am. ZN pic.twitter.com/Q0sAnIX2Gn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
