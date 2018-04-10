Popular Topics
#WinnieMandela remembered in hometown of Bizana

A church service is underway and will be followed by messages from alliance partners including the SACP, which is remembering 25 years since the passing of its leader Chris Hani.

Condolences are written on a photo of late ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at a church service in Bizana on 10 April 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
Condolences are written on a photo of late ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at a church service in Bizana on 10 April 2018. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
one hour ago

BIZANA - The programme to remember struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is underway at the Mphuthumi Mafumbatha stadium in Bizana.

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived there a short while ago after visiting the veteran's home village of Mbongweni on Tuesday morning.

A church service is underway and will be followed by messages from alliance partners including the South African Communist Party which is remembering 25 years since the passing of its leader Chris Hani.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says Madikizela-Mandela belonged to all South Africans.

“She didn’t die a very happy person. Some of us would have spoken to her, but surely after Nasrec she had better hope than before Nasrec.”

ANC national executive committee member Ronald Lamola has remembered how the veteran never forgot the needs of the youth.

“She was very clear that the youth must not be killed, but they must be nurtured. She was very sympathetic, so I’m going to remember her as a fearless character of very unmatching character and a person who was always standing for the vulnerable."

At the same time, Madikizela-Mandela’s family has thanked the ANC for heeding their call to hold the party's memorial service in her honour in the Eastern Cape as her final resting place will now be in Johannesburg.

The memorial forms part of the 10-day mourning period programme which will culminate in the funeral service on Saturday.

Madikizela-Mandela's family says she was always fearless and taught those younger than her to have courage.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in the Eastern Cape have also paid tribute to Madikizela-Mandela.

They were represented by the Democratic Alliance's Peter Edmund van Vuuren.

“Today we celebrate the woman, we remember her struggle, we embrace her courage and we thank her for being the leader ground soldier in the fight for freedom.”

