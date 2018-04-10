WinnieMandela remembered in hometown of Bizana

A church service is underway and will be followed by messages from alliance partners including the SACP, which is remembering 25 years since the passing of its leader Chris Hani.

BIZANA - The programme to remember struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is underway at the Mphuthumi Mafumbatha stadium in Bizana.

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived there a short while ago after visiting the veteran's home village of Mbongweni on Tuesday morning.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says Madikizela-Mandela belonged to all South Africans.

“She didn’t die a very happy person. Some of us would have spoken to her, but surely after Nasrec she had better hope than before Nasrec.”

ANC national executive committee member Ronald Lamola has remembered how the veteran never forgot the needs of the youth.

“She was very clear that the youth must not be killed, but they must be nurtured. She was very sympathetic, so I’m going to remember her as a fearless character of very unmatching character and a person who was always standing for the vulnerable."

#WinnieMandelaMemorial The SAPS brass band providing entertainment to the thousands gathered here. Some are now even seated outside the marquee that has been set up here at the Mphuthumi Mafumbatha stadium. ZN pic.twitter.com/TuVvqf1RPD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2018

#WinnieMandelaMemorial Police minister Bheki Cele is here in Mbizana in the Eastern Cape and has signed the memorial places at the front of the stage. ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the thousands gathered here at 11am. ZN pic.twitter.com/Q0sAnIX2Gn — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2018

At the same time, Madikizela-Mandela’s family has thanked the ANC for heeding their call to hold the party's memorial service in her honour in the Eastern Cape as her final resting place will now be in Johannesburg.

The memorial forms part of the 10-day mourning period programme which will culminate in the funeral service on Saturday.

Madikizela-Mandela's family says she was always fearless and taught those younger than her to have courage.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in the Eastern Cape have also paid tribute to Madikizela-Mandela.

They were represented by the Democratic Alliance's Peter Edmund van Vuuren.

“Today we celebrate the woman, we remember her struggle, we embrace her courage and we thank her for being the leader ground soldier in the fight for freedom.”