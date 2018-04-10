WC police commissioner 'disheartened' after CT officer gunned down
Constable Ncedo Katoyi (39) was gunned down in Khayelitsha on Monday night.
CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting a suspect who shot and killed one of their own.
The murdered officer’s relatives and colleagues are receiving trauma counselling.
Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula says authorities are doing all they can to track down the gunmen.
Jula says he's shocked by the callous attack.
“We are so disheartened. When we as police are out there to protect and assist communities, we become targets and are attacked.”
Katoyi and his partner came under fire while responding to a complaint in Site C.
His colleague survived.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
