WC officials launch manhunt for 2 suspects after police ambushed
Constable Ncedo Katoyi was shot and killed and his partner was injured after the suspects opened fire on them on Monday night.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula says officials are trying to trace a group of six gunmen who ambushed two police officers in Khayelitsha.
Constable Ncedo Katoyi (39) was shot and killed and his partner was injured after the suspects opened fire on them on Monday night.
The two were responding to a complaint in Site C at the time of the attack.
Jula says the slain officers' relatives and colleagues are receiving trauma counselling.
“We are so disheartened that when we are out there to assist the community we become targets. We are very worried that we have experienced these attacks on a number of times and on some occasions our vehicles even get stoned.”
In Mount Frere, in the Eastern Cape, a 36-year-old officer was shot in the main road during the early hours of Saturday morning while off duty.
Parliament's Police Portfolio Committee has expressed sadness after the officers' murders.
The chairperson of the portfolio committee on police, Francois Beukman has condemned the killing.
“The continued killing of officers remains a serious concern for the committee and must be dealt with urgently. The killing of police officers is a direct affront to the authority of the state and constitutional order.”
The officer was responding to a complaint when he and his partner were attacked.
