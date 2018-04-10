Water pressure reduction helping to save water, says CT deputy mayor
The City of Cape Town says that its managing to save 50 million litres of water per day through its pressure management programme.
Average collective water consumption over the past week was 516 million litres per day.
It is 5 million litres lower than the previous week.
However, deputy Mayor Ian Nielson says that this is still 66 million litres above the target.
“We’ve been able to save about 50 million litres of water per day, due to lower pressures and fewer losses on our network. We intend to continue rolling out pressure reduction.”
The city says that they will continue to install water management devices for high water users who are in contravention of water restrictions, adding that additional teams are working around the clock to detect and repair leaks.
Officials say work also continues at desalination plants and on the aquifer programme to bring additional supply online.
Meanwhile, residents have been urged to continue water saving efforts. Officials have warned that dam levels are still lower than they were in previous years at this time. Dam levels have declined by 0,5% to 21,5% over the past week.
Punitive water tariffs and level 6B water restrictions remain in place in the Cape Town.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
